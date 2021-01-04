Jaguars fire Marrone, owner Khan plans to be more involved

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan plans to have the team's next head coach and general manager report directly to him, a structure he expects will keep him in the loop on major personnel decisions.

Khan said Monday he will have "roster control," but he later clarified that to mean "you don't want players going in and out or contracts given until you're aware of that."

Khan also made it clear finding a franchise quarterback — hello, Trevor Lawrence — is as important as hiring the right people to those key positions.

"What's evaded the history of the Jags really has been a franchise quarterback," Khan said. "I think what's unique is we have the ability now to make a choice and it's going to define the franchise moving forward."

Khan fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday, a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss. It was a move many thought he should have made a year earlier. But Khan gave Marrone another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender again.

Marrone came up well short of the owner's expectations, making Khan's decision easy and expected. It was the first time Marrone has been fired in three decades of coaching.