 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karlos Williams to run May 29 football camp in Marianna
0 comments
YOUTH SPORTS

Karlos Williams to run May 29 football camp in Marianna

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Karlos Williams

Buffalo Bills running back Karlos Williams takes part in conditioning drills during NFL football training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Sunday, July 31, 2016.

 Bill Wippert, AP Photo, File

Former FSU running back Karlos Williams will run a May 29 football clinic for the Jackson County Predators youth sports program.

The clinic will cost $40 per athlete. It will be held at 4307 Kelson Avenue in Marianna, the site of the old Marianna High School football field.

Williams will also be available to autograph purchased photos after the clinic. The autograph session will begin after the 10 a.m.-1 p.m. clinic and will continue for roughly 90 minutes.

Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2015 NFL draft after his days at FSU, Williams scored a touchdown on his first carry for Buffalo, as he had on his first carry as an FSU Seminole RB. He announced his retirement from the game earlier this year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert