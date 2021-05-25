Karlos Williams to run May 29 football camp in Marianna

Former FSU running back Karlos Williams will run a May 29 football clinic for the Jackson County Predators youth sports program.

The clinic will cost $40 per athlete. It will be held at 4307 Kelson Avenue in Marianna, the site of the old Marianna High School football field.

Williams will also be available to autograph purchased photos after the clinic. The autograph session will begin after the 10 a.m.-1 p.m. clinic and will continue for roughly 90 minutes.

Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2015 NFL draft after his days at FSU, Williams scored a touchdown on his first carry for Buffalo, as he had on his first carry as an FSU Seminole RB. He announced his retirement from the game earlier this year.