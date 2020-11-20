Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama highlight SEC schedule this week

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Alabama is 37-2-1 all-time against Kentucky. ... Florida has scored at least 35 points in eight straight games, tied for the longest streak in school history. It's the longest streak since Oct. 4.-Nov. 29, 2008, and the start of its 1996 national championship season. ... Tennessee won't play a home game in November for the first time since 1891 after the Vols' game with No. 5 Texas A&M was postsponed to December. ... Auburn is 81-8-4 on homecoming and has won 28 straight homecoming games. ... LSU is 12-0 coming off a loss under coach Ed Orgeron. ... This will be coach Gus Malzahn's 100th game at Auburn. ... Vanderbilt has lost 10 straight SEC games dating back to last season.

UPSET WATCH

Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn. With the Vols mired in a four-game skid, this wouldn't normally merit an upset watch. But Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt got arguably his biggest win yet in his first season, knocking off then-No. 21 Auburn 30-24. His Volunteers desperately need another big win in his third season, and they've had time to heal up and practice with their game against Texas A&M last week postponed. Auburn has won six of the last seven in this series.

IMPACT PLAYER