Kessler, Smith lead No. 2 Auburn's deep lineup of big men

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bruce Pearl and Auburn have an embarrassment of front-court riches.

The second-ranked Tigers have the nation's top shot blocker in 7-foot-1 Walker Kessler along with 6-10 freshman Jabari Smith, who also happens to be Auburn's top 3-point shooter.

Then there are the three other big men coming off the bench, two of whom were starters last season.

"It's the best frontcourt I've ever had, anywhere," Pearl said. "Tobias Harris, pretty good at Tennessee. Wayne (Chism), Tyler Smith were pretty good at Tennessee. But these guys are the best I've ever had."

The two new big men are major reasons why the Tigers are leading the Southeastern Conference by two games entering Saturday's visit to Florida. They are the foundation of why Auburn recently spent three weeks at No. 1, its first ascent to the top of the rankings.

Smith is the team's top scorer and 3-point shooter and a likely NBA draft lottery pick, potentially even No. 1 overall. The freshman is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while hitting 41.9% from 3-point range.

Smith demonstrated his shooting range with a career-best 31 points and seven 3-pointers Wednesday night against Vanderbilt.