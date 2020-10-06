Kyle Trask leads Florida into venue that inspired his name

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida quarterback Kyle Trask walks into Kyle Field this weekend, it surely will feel a little surreal.

That's because Trask will come face to face with his namesake. Yes, Trask's parents named their son after Texas A&M's century-old football stadium.

"That's what I was told," Trask said Monday.

He has no reason to question the story. After all, about half his family — including mom and dad — attended Texas A&M. The school is about a two-hour drive from their hometown of Manvel, Texas. So Trask had plenty of loved ones around him rooting against the state's flagship university in Austin.

"I was definitely raised to hate the Longhorns," he said.

On Saturday, some of those relatives might be a little torn between their beloved and 21st-ranked Aggies (1-1) and Trask and the No. 4 Gators (2-0).

"A lot of excitement," Trask said. "I'm definitely going to have to get a lot of tickets for this week for a lot of family making the drive up there. It will just be an exciting time to play against a team that I grew up watching."