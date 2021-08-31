Lady Hornets undefeated as week begins

Volleyball is well underway at schools across Jackson County.

As of Tuesday morning, the varsity Lady Hornets at Cottondale High had not been defeated so far this season. The team beat Holmes County on Tuesday, Aug. 24, the score 3-0, to start the season.

On Friday, Aug. 27, the team beat Altha 3-0. In tournament play on Saturday, Aug. 28, they scored a victory over Chipley, 2-0, in a 10 a.m. game and went on to beat Altha again, this time by a score of 2-0, at 11 a.m.

On Monday, Aug. 30, they defeated Marianna 3-2.

The Lady Hornets were set to play the Port St. Joe Lady Tiger Sharks at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. That match had not been played as of press time for this edition.

The Marianna High School Lady Bulldogs were struggling a bit as the season cranks up, with three losses and one win to their credit as of Tuesday morning. They won their opener against Godby, 3-1,on Aug. 23, but lost to Bay on Aug. 24 by a score of 3-1, on Aug. 26 to Blountstown, 3-0, and to Cottondale on Aug. 30, 3-2. They were set to play Walton on Tuesday at 6 p.m. but the match had not been played as of press time for this edition. The team is scheduled to play Altha in a 6 p.m. away match on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Lady Pirates of Sneads High had lost two and seen one victory as of Tuesday morning. They lost to Mosley on Aug. 23, 3-0, beat North Florida Christian on Aug. 26, 3-0, and lost to Florida State University High School on Aug. 28, the score 3-0. The team was to play Wakulla on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The match had not been played as of press time for this edition. The squad will take on Taylor County at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 at home, and Arnold on Saturday, Sept. 4, also at home.