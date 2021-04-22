Lady Indians won at buzzer to get to quarterfinal

The Lady Indians led by as many as 19 but needed a three-pointer from freshman Shimei Muhammad at the buzzer to defeat Eastern Arizona in the second round of the NJCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

The Lady Indians, 19-4 after Wednesday’s win, played Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals against No. 11 seed Tyler Junior College, which had advanced with a 72-53 win over No. 6 seed South Georgia Tech.

Chipola took control of the Wednesday game early and led for more than 36 minutes but the Gila Monsters scored 30 in the fourth quarter to tie the score with under a minute remaining. Eastern Arizona had possession of the ball with 15 seconds remaining but Chipola's defensive pressure forced a turnover on the opposite end of the floor with 4.9 seconds remaining.

Coach Greg Franklin used a timeout to set up the final play and was able to advance the ball to right in front of his bench. Shimei Muhammad threw the ball in to Isadora Sousa who drove the ball under the goal but was cut off. She kicked the ball out to the free throw line to Brenda McKinney. McKinney quickly shuffled the ball to Shimei Muhammad at the top of the key where she drained it as the horn sounded.