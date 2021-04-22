Lady Indians won at buzzer to get to quarterfinal

The Lady Indians led by as many as 19 but needed a three-pointer from freshman Shimei Muhammad at the buzzer to defeat Eastern Arizona in the second round of the NJCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
The Lady Indians, 19-4 after Wednesday’s win, played Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals against No. 11 seed Tyler Junior College, which had advanced with a 72-53 win over No. 6 seed South Georgia Tech.
Chipola took control of the Wednesday game early and led for more than 36 minutes but the Gila Monsters scored 30 in the fourth quarter to tie the score with under a minute remaining. Eastern Arizona had possession of the ball with 15 seconds remaining but Chipola's defensive pressure forced a turnover on the opposite end of the floor with 4.9 seconds remaining.
Coach Greg Franklin used a timeout to set up the final play and was able to advance the ball to right in front of his bench. Shimei Muhammad threw the ball in to Isadora Sousa who drove the ball under the goal but was cut off. She kicked the ball out to the free throw line to Brenda McKinney. McKinney quickly shuffled the ball to Shimei Muhammad at the top of the key where she drained it as the horn sounded.
The Lady Indians had to overcome a number of fouls called in the first half. After the first 20 minutes of play, four of Chipola's nine players had at least three fouls. In all, 73 free throw attempts were made in the game and 54 fouls were called.
Chipola used a strong third period to carry a 17-point lead going into the final quarter of play. The Lady Indians held the Gila Monsters to just eight points in the third on 4-of-13 shooting. The Lady Indians kept Eastern Arizona from scoring for nearly four minutes in the quarter while building their lead.
Tournament Notes
Three of the top eight seeds lost in the second round. Along with No. 6 seed South Georgia Tech going down, No. 1 seed Jones Community College lost to 16th seed Western Nebraska on Tuesday, 63-60 and the No. 8 seed Casper College fell to 9th seeded Three Rivers College.
The other Panhandle Conference team remaining in the tournament as of post-Wednesday play, Northwest Florida, defeated Otero Junior College, 67-43. The Raiders would take on No. 4 seed South Plains College at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
South Plains and Chipola were the only two schools remaining with teams in the Elite Eight of the Women's and the Men's National Tournament as of Wednesday.
The semifinal game of 2021 NJCAA DI Women's Basketball Championship, featuring the Chipola College Lady Indians vs. the Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals, was set for 6 p.m. CDT Friday. Scores were unavailable as of press time.