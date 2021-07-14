Lightning GM: Kucherov played Final with broken rib

Forward Barclay Goodrow and defenseman Ryan McDonagh both played in the postseason with broken hands.

Forward Alex Killorn broke his leg blocking a shot in Game 1 of the Final, had a rod inserted three days later and two days after that resumed skating in an attempt to return before the series ended.

“That’s how you win a Stanley Cup,” an emotional BriseBois said. “All the competing through injury, it was outstanding and so inspiring to watch on a game-in, game-out basis.”

BriseBois faces a serious issue in putting together a roster for next season because of salary cap issues as Tampa Bay seeks a three-peat.

“Going forward I expect us to remain a Stanley Cup contender,” BriseBois said. “We have a Stanley Cup-winning roster. Our challenge to maintaining that roster is the salary cap. We’re going to have to get creative.”

The Lightning used 20 players in this season’s Final, with all but three winning rings the previous year. The lone exceptions were rookie Ross Colton, who scored the only goal in the 1-0 Stanley Cup-clinching win; key trade deadline acquisition David Savard; and Mathieu Joseph, who filled in and contributed in the Final after Killorn broke his leg.