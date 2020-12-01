Local basketball action continues

The Malone Tigers scored a decisive win over a cross-county rival last Friday, Nov. 27, beating Cottondale Hornets 72-36 for a district win.

But the Graceville Tigers knew defeat that night, losing to Gadsden County 59-35 in a non-district game played in Havana.

Malone next plays Chipley, on Friday, Dec. 4 in a home district game at 7 p.m.

Graceville would face Ponce De Leon this Tuesday night. The score of that game was not available at press time.

Cottondale played and defeated Liberty County at home on Monday, Nov. 30. The score was 70-60.

The JV and varsity teams were scheduled to play Ponce De Leon on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The score of the games was not available as of press time.

Sneads will face Liberty County on Thursday, Dec. 3 in its season opener at 6:30 p.m.

The Marianna Bulldogs will next see action on Thursday, Dec. 3 against South Walton. Both teams are 1-0 on the season. Marianna beat Cottondale in the ‘Dogs opener on Nov. 24.