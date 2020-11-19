Local basketball season begins

"When our veterans come back (they're playing football right now), we should be a well-oiled machine," Williams said, adding that he has five returning seniors on the team and a group of freshmen eager to make their marks. He and Blount work together constantly to develop the JV players and get them ready for varsity responsibilities. "At the end of this season I plan to move three freshmen up from JV to varsity, so they'll have something to strive for this season in addition to winning their games," Williams said. "We had three freshmen playing in the Tip-Off, and that's unusual-- normally, you might have one ready to play at that level, and we had only seven players on duty that night so I'm very encouraged that they were able to do so well against the teams they played...those opponents have good programs."