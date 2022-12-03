Local basketball underway

The Cottondale High School Hornets basketball team opens the year with one lost and two wins.

Marianna High handed the Hornets a loss in their first game of the season (the score 57-39), but then Cottondale stung two in a row with the “mercy rule” invoked to end the games against the Liberty County Bulldogs (a 63-23 victory for the Hornets) and the Wewahitcha Gators (a 61-19 win for the Cottondale team).

Cottondale was back in action Friday at Graceville. The result of that 6:45 p.m. game was not known at press time.

Heading into that cross-county match-up, the Graceville Tigers were 1-1 on the season, having beaten the Ponce De Leon Pirates in their season opener, the score 63-36, but then losing to the Poplar Springs Atomics 62-56. The Graceville Tigers are set to play the Holmes County Blue Devils on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at home with a 6:45 p.m. start.

The Malone Tigers’ season got off to a tough start, with three games and three losses on the books as of Wednesday of this week. The Malone squad was set to play the Marianna Bulldogs on Thursday of this week. The result of that 7 p.m. game was not known as of press time.

Malone is set to play the Vernon Yellowjackets at home on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. and will be away against the Ponce De Leon Pirates on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

The Sneads Pirates lost their first game of the season, a 71-40 game against the Ashford, Alabama Yellowjackets. They were set to play the Vernon Yellowjackets on Friday. The result of that 7 p.m. game was not known as of press time. The Pirates are scheduled to play the Walton Braves on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.