Local football begins

Friday, Sept. 17: Graceville vs. North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers at 7 p.m. in Graceville.

Friday, Sept. 24: Graceville vs. Liberty County Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. in Bristol.

Friday, Oct. 8: Graceville vs. St. John Paul II Panthers at 7 p.m. in Tallahassee.

Friday, Oct. 15: Graceville vs. Vernon Yellowjackets at 7 p.m. in Vernon.

Friday, Oct. 22: Graceville vs. Cottondale Hornets at 7 p.m. in Graceville.

Possible tournament dates to be announced.

MARIANNA (4A Region 1)

Friday, Aug. 27: Marianna Bulldogs vs. Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks at 7:30 p.m. in Port St. Joe.

Friday, Sept. 3: Marianna vs. North Florida Christian Eagles at 7 p.m. in Marianna.

Friday, Sept. 10: Marianna vs. Blountstown Tigers at 7 p.m. in Blountstown.

Friday, Sept. 17: Marianna vs. Rutherford Rams at 7 p.m. in Marianna.

Friday, Sept. 24: Marianna vs. Walton Braves at 7 p.m. in DeFuniak Springs.

Friday, Oct. 1: Marianna vs. South Walton Seahawks at 7 p.m. in Marianna.