Local football continues

Jackson County football teams had a disappointing last Friday but push ahead looking to notch a win as the season continues.

Cottondale Hornet lost to the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers 13-6 on Friday, Sept. 24. The Hornets are scheduled to play the Franklin County Seahawks at home on Friday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

The Graceville Tigers lost to the Liberty County Bulldogs 42-0 on Friday, Sept. 24. The Tigers are scheduled to play the Sneads Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Sneads.

The Marianna Bulldogs lost to the Walton Braves Friday, Sept. 24, the score 10-7 in the away game. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play the South Walton Seahawks at home on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The Sneads Pirates lost to the St. John Paul II Panthers 55-6 on Friday, Sept. 24 The Pirates are scheduled to play the Graceville Tigers in a home game on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.