 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local football continues
0 Comments

Local football continues

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football

Jackson County football teams had a disappointing last Friday but push ahead looking to notch a win as the season continues.

Cottondale Hornet lost to the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers 13-6 on Friday, Sept. 24. The Hornets are scheduled to play the Franklin County Seahawks at home on Friday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

The Graceville Tigers lost to the Liberty County Bulldogs 42-0 on Friday, Sept. 24. The Tigers are scheduled to play the Sneads Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Sneads.

The Marianna Bulldogs lost to the Walton Braves Friday, Sept. 24, the score 10-7 in the away game. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play the South Walton Seahawks at home on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The Sneads Pirates lost to the St. John Paul II Panthers 55-6 on Friday, Sept. 24 The Pirates are scheduled to play the Graceville Tigers in a home game on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert