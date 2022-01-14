Local pro-wrestler set for Marianna battle

Young wrestler Patrick Coulliette of Cottondale made his professional-wrestling debut on March 20 of 2021 at the age of 15.

He initially went by the ring name “Kid Cyclone,” and he’ll still answer to it but the now-16-year-old has officially changed his pro name to “Kelly Klark.”

That’s the one he’ll use when he comes back soon to wrestle again at the place he made his debut last year, Madison Street Park in Marianna. High Royalty Wrestling will present its “Kings of Kings,” event on Jan. 22. Entry to the venue begins at 6 p.m. with bell time at 7 p.m.

Ringside seats go for $10, but fans can also get a general admission ticket for $8. Children five years of age and younger can get in free in conjunction with a paid adult admission. Concessions will be available for purchase.

His first pro match was a tag-team charity event to help an area resident battling cancer at the time.

Coulliette’s speed, unpredictability and precision of attack, and his reputation as a “high flyer,” someone that can get a lot of air under him when he jumps into a strike on his opponents, are expected to be highlights of his performance.