Long season tests Miami Marlins rookies Chisholm, Rogers

With 125 major league at-bats under his belt, he was happy to offer advice to Marlins minor leaguers during a recent rehabilitation assignment.

“I’m like, yeah man, you’ve just got to be yourself and trust your ability,” Chisholm said. “That’s what I told them — don’t try to be someone you’re not. If you’ve got to dance in the box, dance in the box. If you’ve got to bat-flip someone, go bat-flip someone. Just know that if you’re going to do that stuff, you’ve got to play the game hard.”

Rogers, by contrast, strives to be fiery on the inside but calm on the outside. He struggled to strike the right balance Monday, when his first seven pitches were balls and he needed 85 pitches to get through five innings.

Even so, he allowed only one earned run to the Phillies.

“It’s me wanting to go out there and go at them, and the heart rate gets up too fast,” Rogers said. “Trying to slow everything down is the big thing for me. I have my best success when I have a calm aggression, I like to say.”