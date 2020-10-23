Louisville hosts Florida State, looking to end 4-game slide

"One thing we worked on really hard on this week is getting off the field on third down," Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "That's been our nemesis. The guys are responding. They can see some light at the end of the tunnel, and we're excited to get out there and hopefully have a better performance."

Similarly challenged to halt a three-game skid, Florida State responded with a 31-28 home upset of then-No. 5 North Carolina. The Seminoles scored all they needed in the first half before holding off the Tar Heels' rally in the final 30 minutes.

FSU has steadily improved toward that breakthrough win, and its mission is maintaining that momentum and earning its first ACC road win.

"It was important, it was big for our program, all those things," first-year coach Mike Norvell said. But if we don't capitalize on the learning experience that we just had, then we're cheating ourselves.

"This week, we have to be better. We have to go out there and have that same sense of urgency in improvement because that's what we're trying to do."

Some other things to watch as FSU visits Louisville:

FAMILIAR FACE