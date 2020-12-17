Malone, Graceville Tigers win

The Malone Tigers had a big win this week, scoring a 79-59 victory against Vernon’s Yellow Jackets.

The home team won three of the four quarters in scoring.

In the first period, the Tigers scored 18 to Vernon’s five points to put an immediate lead on the board.

Vernon battled back to outscore the Tigers 25 points to 15 in the second, but Malone broke away in the third with 30 points to Vernon’s 14 in the period.

The fourth was a 16-15 quarter for Malone.

Top Tiger scorers were Annario Ware with 33, Kaleb Wilson with 17 and Spencer Floyd with 10. Curtis Miley racked up three three-pointers to add nine points to the score. Ware’s 33 included four three-pointers.

Almost every Malone player scored a steal on the night.

The squad faced Rutherford on Friday, Dec. 18, going into that game with a 7-1 record. The game results were not available as of press time.

The Graceville Tigers also notched a decisive victory on Wednesday against the Freeport Bulldogs, the score 65-39. The local team was 5-2 on the season after that game and next faced Holmes County in Bonifay on Friday, Dec. 18. The game results were not available as of press time.