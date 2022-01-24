Malone takes one-point victory

The Malone Tigers (18-4) notched a one-point victory against cross-county rivals in Cottondale on Jan. 21.

The winning basket came with 12 seconds on the clock, at the free-throw line. Malone’s Lachacus Daniels had been fouled when the score was tied at 58-58, and Daniels sank one of his two resulting free throws.

The Hornets tried two shots as the clock was winding down but couldn’t score. The 59-58 victory brings Malone’s season record to 18-5 and Cottondale’s to 10-10.

Leading scorers for Malone were Tim Harkrider with 17, Javarious Gibon with 7, and Kaleb Wilson for 14.

Leaders for Cottondale were Isacc Wooden with 13, Cameron Odom with 7, and Kee’shan Hudon with 13.