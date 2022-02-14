 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Malone Tigers are district champs
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Malone Tiger Kaleb Wilson defends the basket with backup from teammate Max Harkrider last Friday night in their district championship game against Altha in the Grand Ridge gym.

 SPRING SOUTHWELL, PROVIDED

The Malone Tigers are the 1A District 3 champions, winning in the district title final last Friday against Altha, the score 69-60.

The Tigers outscored the Wildcats in all but the first period. Malone moves ahead to a regional semifinal with a 22-5 record.

The regional semifinal is set for Feb. 17 against Bozeman at 7 p.m. for a chance to play for a state championship.

If the Tigers win that, they’ll go on to the regional final. If they win there, it’s on to the state semi-final.

Winning there would put them in the state title game next month.

