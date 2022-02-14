Malone Tigers are district champs

The Malone Tigers are the 1A District 3 champions, winning in the district title final last Friday against Altha, the score 69-60.

The Tigers outscored the Wildcats in all but the first period. Malone moves ahead to a regional semifinal with a 22-5 record.

The regional semifinal is set for Feb. 17 against Bozeman at 7 p.m. for a chance to play for a state championship.

If the Tigers win that, they’ll go on to the regional final. If they win there, it’s on to the state semi-final.

Winning there would put them in the state title game next month.