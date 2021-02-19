Malone Tigers, Marianna Bulldogs advance

The Marianna Bulldogs and the Malone Tigers scored wins in round one of the regional-level 2021 Boys Basketball State Tournament Thursday night.

The 4A District 2 Bulldogs emerged with a decisive 73-54 win over the Rutherford Rams.

The 1A District 3 Tigers scored a hard-fought 53-51 victory over the Franklin County Seahawks.

Marianna goes up against the Pensacola Tigers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 as the regional title hunt continues.

Malone faces the Crossroad Academy Scorpions on the same night and the same time, at Crossroad.

The Thursday wins bring the Marianna win/loss record to 22-3, and the Tigers to 21-3 as regional action continues for the two district champions.