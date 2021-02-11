Malone Tigers play for 1A District 3 title

The Malone Tigers clawed their way to a 55-42 victory against the Chipley Tigers Wednesday night in a semi-final matchup that sent Malone to the District 3 1A championship title game against Altha on Friday night.

The Altha Wildcats and the Malone Tigers met twice in regular-season play, with Malone winning both those games. The result of the final, played at Grand Ridge, was not available as of press time.

The team had won 19 games and lost only three this season as of Wednesday night. The 18 regular-season victories were scored in this order: Holmes County (70-43), Cottondale (72-36), Poplar Springs (82-62), Chipley (75-46), Altha (75-55), Seminole County-Georgia (63-43), Vernon (79-59), Rutherford (69-61 in overtime), Arnold (56-43) Sneads (60-39), Vernon (64-53), Houston County-Alabama (81-58), Chipley (72-65), Sneads (70-53), Houston County-Alabama (73-34), Cottondale (81-52), Walton (67-51), and Altha (60-40).

The Tigers lost twice to Marianna (76-70) and 78-56), and once to Graceville (70-39).

The Tigers and the Altha Wildcats each entered the final with 19 wins. The Wildcats had lost five, having played two more games than the Tigers over the course of the season.