Malone Tigers score spot in regional final

The Malone Tiger boys’ basketball team continued its path toward the 1A final four in Florida last Thursday night in a 76-52 victory in its regional semifinal against the Bozeman Commodores.

The Tigers were to play a regional final at home on Tuesday against the Franklin County Seahawks at 7 p.m. That game had not been played as of this edition’s deadline. Franklin County had a 14-14 overall record so far this year, and was 6-2 in league play (1A D4) play going into that game. The Tigers were 23-5 overall, and were undefeated in league play (1A D3).

If the Tigers won Tuesday, they would, on March 2, play the winner of Tuesday’s regional final between Paxton and Jay of D1. The results of the March 2 matchups determine who goes on to play in the 1A state title game on March 4.

The Tigers built their biggest lead against the Commodores in the second period, scoring 23 points to Bozeman’s four in that quarter. Bozeman rallied in the third quarter, to score 22 points to Malone’s 12 in the period, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Malone’s lead and final push in the fourth period.

Kaleb Wilson scored a total of 37 points on the night, and Jackson Welch posted18, including several three pointers.