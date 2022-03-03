Malone Tigers settle into season

The Malone Tigers baseball team's big win to start the season last Friday may have marked a target goal for the squad as the players headed into games two and three this week.

They set the bar high n scoring a 14-4 victory last Friday in its season opener against the Gadsden County Jaguars.

Tiger runs were attributed to Tanner Padgett with four, Connor Harrell, Riley Robinson and Ethan Baxter, with two each, and to Hoke Harkrider, Griffin Tucker, Cody Stephens, and James Stone, with one each.

The Tigers got off to an early lead in that game, scoring five in the first inning to the Jaguars' one. They would repeat that 5-1 scoring stat in the third inning, and scored one each in the second and fourth. Gadsden’s only other runs came in the second, with two in that period. The mercy rule ended the game at the end of the fifth.

The Tigers were scheduled to face the Vernon Yellowjackets this Thursday night at home and the Ponce De Leon Pirates on Friday in an away game at 6 p.m. The outcomes of those games were not available as of press time for this edition.