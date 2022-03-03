Malone Tigers stopped short of 1A title game

The Malone Tigers basketball team came up just one basket short of a win Wednesday night, the state semifinal loss ending its quest for a 1A championship title.

Its battle with the Paxton Bobcats was a nail-biter, the score 51-49.

The Tigers outscored the Bobcats in periods two and three, though.

Paxton scored 14 points to Malone’s eight in period one. Malone scored 14 in the second, to Paxton’s nine, and the Tigers scored 16 to Paxton’s 11 in the third.

The Bobcats would rally for 17 in the fourth, to Malone’s 11.

Kaleb Wilson scored 16 points for the Tigers, and Zach Daniels had 14 on the night. Jackson Welch scored nine, Javier McClendon scored six and Max Harkrider added four.