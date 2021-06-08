Marianna baseball coach heads to Graceville

Six-year Marianna High School head baseball coach Bobby Hughes Jr. will now lead the Graceville School baseball program, instead.

Monday was his first day there and he’s already got a one-night baseball summer camp scheduled for the larger community of youngsters. Some of his Graceville School baseball team members will be helping him run the June 17 camp.

Hughes said of his job change that he felt he’d completed his mission at Marianna High, noting that he’d been able to build up the program there and improve facilities to the level they needed to be. Among other things, he’d had the baseball fields irrigated, built a new weight room and improved the playing surface, three major accomplishments he said he believes will continue to benefit that program.

As for the upcoming summer baseball camp, he said he’s putting that on for the Graceville Parks and Recreation Department and that it will be held at the town’s youth field. While there’s the potential bonus of finding some recruits among the camp players, Hughes said his main objective is to benefit the young people of the community.

Registration is from 5:30-5:50 p.m. on the day of the event, which will run from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $30, and is open to boys and girls ages 5-12. Participants will receive a camp T-shirt.