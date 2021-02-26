Marianna Bulldogs advance; Malone Tigers done

The 4A District 2 Marianna Bulldogs basketball team advanced to Friday’s regional title game with a semi-final win Tuesday night against Pensacola, the score 51-48. They played for regional honors Friday night against West Nassau in hopes of moving on to play for the state title.

The Marianna Bulldogs advanced with a 23-3 record as post-season play continued. The result of that game was not available as of press time. A win would send the Bulldogs to the final four of the state championship hunt.

Against the Pensacola Tigers in semifinal action, senior Ahmad Johnson scored 21 points, junior Ny’Keem Gainer scored 15, and freshman Ryan Peace scored five, and some of the remaining squad members posted two or three points each.

The 1A District 3 Malone Tigers lost their regional semifinal against the Crossroad Academy Scorpions Tuesday, 77-64, to end the team’s post-season hopes for a championship trophy. The Tigers Tuesday night loss was one of only four match-ups the team lost this year in a 21-4 season.

Tiger senior Annario Ware put up 23 points in the game, junior Kaleb Wilson added 13, with seniors Curtis Miley and Spencer Floyd posting nine each. Senior Colby Harrell scored six, and junior Zachaeus scored four.