Marianna Bulldogs lose in close playoff

Hopes for a Marianna Bulldogs state basketball title ended last Friday in regional action against West Nassau. The local team narrowly lost the battle, at 72-70.

In action last Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Bulldog had advanced to that game with a win against Pensacola, the score 51-48 in that one.

Friday’s loss brought the season win-loss record to 23-4.

Malone’s quest for the title had ended last Tuesday in the Tigers’ 77-64 loss to Crossroad Academy. Malone had beaten the Franklin County Seahawks 53-51 in their previous game to advance to that one.

The Tigers ended with a 21-4 win-loss record.