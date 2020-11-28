Marianna Bulldogs, Malone Tigers score mid-week wins

Ahmad Johnson led the MHS Bulldog basketball team in scoring Tuesday night against the Hornets of Cottondale in a 78-27 win over the cross-county rival. He put 19 points on the board, and several others scored in double figures.
The Bulldogs next play South Walton at 7 p.m. in an away non-district game on Thursday, Dec. 3.
They’ll face Rutherford on Saturday, Dec. 5 in another away non-district battle at 7 p.m. that evening.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Malone Tigers and the Bulldogs will do battle in a cross-county game in Malone at 7 p.m.
Malone won its Nov. 24 home game by a big margin against the Holmes County Blue Devils, winning 70-43.
The Tigers played Cottondale on Friday, Nov. 27. The score was not available as of press time.
Malone and Sneads will do battle on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in Sneads. Malone will play Chipley on Dec. 4, Altha on Dec. 8, and then face the in-county Marianna Bulldogs on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
That Dec. 1 game will be the season opener for the Sneads Pirates. The Sneads team will follow that district battle win a home non-district game against the Liberty County Bulldogs on Dec. 3. Next up for the Pirates will be Franklin County on Dec. 7, Chipley on Dec. 8, Graceville on Dec. 10, and Cottondale on Dec. 11.
Graceville’s season got underway on Nov. 24 in a game lost to Poplar Springs (44-71). The Graceville squad played Gadsden County on Friday, Nov. 27. The score of that away non-district game was not available as of press time.
