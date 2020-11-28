Marianna Bulldogs, Malone Tigers score mid-week wins

Ahmad Johnson led the MHS Bulldog basketball team in scoring Tuesday night against the Hornets of Cottondale in a 78-27 win over the cross-county rival. He put 19 points on the board, and several others scored in double figures.

The Bulldogs next play South Walton at 7 p.m. in an away non-district game on Thursday, Dec. 3.

They’ll face Rutherford on Saturday, Dec. 5 in another away non-district battle at 7 p.m. that evening.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Malone Tigers and the Bulldogs will do battle in a cross-county game in Malone at 7 p.m.

Malone won its Nov. 24 home game by a big margin against the Holmes County Blue Devils, winning 70-43.

The Tigers played Cottondale on Friday, Nov. 27. The score was not available as of press time.

Malone and Sneads will do battle on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in Sneads. Malone will play Chipley on Dec. 4, Altha on Dec. 8, and then face the in-county Marianna Bulldogs on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.