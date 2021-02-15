Marianna Bulldogs, Malone Tigers win district titles

The Marianna High School Bulldogs and the Malone High School Tigers won their respective 4A District 2 and 1A District 3 titles Friday night.

Both teams now move on for a shot at state championships.

The Bulldogs beat Godby, 63-50, while the Malone Tigers prevailed, 52-32, over the Altha Tigers in their district final.

The Bulldogs will host Rutherford from Panama City in a regional quarterfinal on Thursday, Feb. 18, at home in the Dawg House.

Marianna goes into that with a 21-3 record. The Rutherford Rams have an 18-6 season record.

The Malone Tigers will enter regional play with a 20-3 record. They’ll play the Franklin County Seahawks Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m., in the quarterfinal. The Seahawks have a 16-10 record.

The Graceville Tigers also prevailed Friday night in their 1A District 2 championship run, beating the Freeport Bulldogs 65-37 in Ponce De Leon, but lost the final on Feb. 13 to Poplar Springs in a close one, the score 51-48.