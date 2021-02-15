 Skip to main content
Marianna Bulldogs, Malone Tigers win district titles
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Marianna Bulldogs, Malone Tigers win district titles

The Marianna High School Bulldogs and the Malone High School Tigers won their respective 4A District 2 and 1A District 3 titles Friday night.

Both teams now move on for a shot at state championships.

The Bulldogs beat Godby, 63-50, while the Malone Tigers prevailed, 52-32, over the Altha Tigers in their district final.

The Bulldogs will host Rutherford from Panama City in a regional quarterfinal on Thursday, Feb. 18, at home in the Dawg House. 

Marianna goes into that with a 21-3 record. The Rutherford Rams have an 18-6 season record.

The Malone Tigers will enter regional play with a 20-3 record. They’ll play the Franklin County Seahawks Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m., in the quarterfinal. The Seahawks have a 16-10 record.

The Graceville Tigers also prevailed Friday night in their 1A District 2 championship run, beating the Freeport Bulldogs 65-37 in Ponce De Leon, but lost the final on Feb. 13 to Poplar Springs in a close one, the score 51-48.

