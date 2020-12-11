 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marianna Bulldogs prevail over Malone Tigers in county rivalry game
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Marianna Bulldogs prevail over Malone Tigers in county rivalry game

  • 0
Bulldogs, Tigers meet

Malone coach Steven Welch, left, accepts a memorial basketball from Marianna coach Rico Williams Thursday night. 

 SPRING SOUTHWELL, PROVIDED

The Marianna Bulldogs emerged with a victory in a time-honored cross-county rivalry Thursday night, prevailing 76-70 against the Malone Tigers.

The game was close at all points across the four quarters.

Marianna took the first quarter 20-17, but Malone led at the half, putting up 15 points to Marianna’s 11 in the second quarter to make the halftime score 32-31. The third quarter also went to Malone, with the Tigers scoring 21 points to Marianna’s 17. That brought the score to 53-48, Malone’s way.

The fourth quarter, however, belonged to Marianna as the Bulldogs scored 28 points to Malone’s 17 in the period to hash the final score.

But for a moment that night, the battle lines were abandoned as Marianna coach Rico Williams presented Malone coach Steven Welch with a memorial basketball to honor the teams’ years of honorable competition as well as the memory of the late Ocasio Murff, a Malone star player that died this summer at the age of 17 from injuries he received in an automobile accident.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert