Marianna Bulldogs prevail over Malone Tigers in county rivalry game

The Marianna Bulldogs emerged with a victory in a time-honored cross-county rivalry Thursday night, prevailing 76-70 against the Malone Tigers.
The game was close at all points across the four quarters.
Marianna took the first quarter 20-17, but Malone led at the half, putting up 15 points to Marianna’s 11 in the second quarter to make the halftime score 32-31. The third quarter also went to Malone, with the Tigers scoring 21 points to Marianna’s 17. That brought the score to 53-48, Malone’s way.
The fourth quarter, however, belonged to Marianna as the Bulldogs scored 28 points to Malone’s 17 in the period to hash the final score.
But for a moment that night, the battle lines were abandoned as Marianna coach Rico Williams presented Malone coach Steven Welch with a memorial basketball to honor the teams’ years of honorable competition as well as the memory of the late Ocasio Murff, a Malone star player that died this summer at the age of 17 from injuries he received in an automobile accident.
