Marianna High School JV squad takes summer season to championship game

The Marianna High School ninth-grade, six-game summer basketball season concluded this month with the team winning 23 of the 25 games they played in the regular summer season. The team also went 5-1 in the run for a summer championship during the June 25-27 period.
The sixth D1 tournament game was a championship battle in Birmingham, Alabama, and a finals contest the Bulldogs lost by just six points.
Jeremiah Blount, their coach for the regular-season MHS JV Bulldog squad, was also the summer coach.