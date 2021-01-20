Marianna High School Lady Bulldogs build on winning season

The Marianna High Lady Bulldogs soccer team suffered its second loss of the season early last week but also picked up two wins a few days later to set its record at 9-2-1 so far.

The two wins last week were against Bozeman on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2-1, and on Friday, Jan. 15, where the team posted a 6-1 victory against Gadsden County.

In the Bozeman game, Marianna’s Haden Gause was named Player of the Game. Teammates Jaden Hendrix and Sarah Young scored the goals in that contest, with Young’s coming on a penalty kick.

Other season wins have included an earlier victory against Bozeman, on Jan. 6, at 5-4; three against Freeport on Nov. 4, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17, respectively at 7-0, 6-1 and 4-1, a Dec. 11 win against Taylor County, 2-0, and a Nov. 17 win against Bay, at 4-2.

The teams only losses came on Nov. 5, in a tournament where they were defeated 4-0 by Florida State University High School, and on Monday, Jan. 11 against North Bay Haven Academy, 3-2. Marianna and FSU High School played to a tie on Dec. 9, with no goals scored in that outing.

Marianna was next scheduled to play Taylor County on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The score was not immediately available.