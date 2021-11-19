 Skip to main content
Marianna High School Lady Bulldogs score 6-0 win
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

From left, Willa Wester, Sarah Young and Ella Rooks led the Marianna Lady Bulldogs soccer team to a decisive win Thursday.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Marianna High School Lady Bulldogs soccer team scored a big win Thursday night at home, winning the match 6-0 against Gadsden County.

The team plays again Nov. 30 in an away game against Taylor County at Perry High School. As of Thursday their early-season record is 1-2.

Scoring for the squad were Willa Wester with 1, Sarah Young with 3, and Ella Rooks with 2.

Bulldogs also win 6-0

The Marianna Bulldogs male soccer team also scored a 6-0 win against Gadsden County Thursday night, also bringing their early-season record to 1-2.

Carson Akerson scored two for the Bulldogs, Mark Knowles, Landon Garcia, Trent Stone,Silas Weaver each scored one, wiht a notable assist from Jake Ford.

The team plays Taylor County on Nov. 30.

The Jackson County Floridan invites supporters of all local sports teams to submit scores and photos for use in this newspaper. Send your items to: editorial@jcfloridan.com.

