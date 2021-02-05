Marianna High School Lady Bulldogs to play for district soccer title Monday

Marianna High School’s Lady Bulldogs soccer team will play for a District 2 3A title on Monday, and if the squad wins the final against Florida State University High that day at home in Bulldog Stadium, the team will move on to play for regional honors.

If the Bulldogs lose Monday, they’ll still enter the regional battle, playing from the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination set up. That gives the team a chance to advance toward the regional final.

The players won their semi-final district match 4-1 against Taylor County this Thursday night to reach the district final. Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs against Taylor County were Sarah Young, with two goals, Anne-Marie Wells, with one, and Katie Myhill, also with one.

MHS and FSUHS will enter the Monday night’s match with a score to settle from regular season play: The last time they met, the match ended in a tie.

Coach Anthony Zayas said he's proud of his team.

"This is a fantastic bunch of girls and I have the honor of being their coach," he said as the squad prepared for their title runs.