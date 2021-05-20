Marianna High School summer baseball set for June

Marianna High School summer baseball is set to start in early June, the month packed with home and away games across the region.

There’s a $50 registration fee to play. The money will take care of umpire pay and the purchase of baseballs. Make checks payable to the Marianna Baseball Boosters.

Coaches advise that players will need to wear white baseball pants for the summer and next season. Additionally, they’ll need to purchase a $20 purple baseball cap.

Jerseys will be furnished by the baseball team.

On away games a bus will be provided for transportation.

The first summer games are Tuesday, June 8, with home match-ups against Holmes County. JV starts at 4 p.m., varsity plays at 6 p.m.

The rest of the month-long schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 9: Away against Chipley. JV at 4:30 p.m., varsity at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10: Away against Holmes County. JV at 4 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m.

Monday, June 14: Home against the Wiregrass Cardinals. JV at 4 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15: At home against Blountstown. JV at 4 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m.