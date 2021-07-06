 Skip to main content
Marianna High School takes summer season to championship game
SUMMER BASKETBALL

Marianna High School takes summer season to championship game

MHS JV squad takes summer season to championship game

This MHS JV summer basketball squad took the summer season all the way to the championship game. Front row, seated, from left, front row seated, “KyKy” Ni’Kyan Harvey, Tristen Thompson, and D.J. Morgan; middle row, from left, Coach John Yarborough, Nicavious Henderson, Laclifton Johnson, Kaiden Smith, Ryan Peace, and Coach Jeremiah Blount. back row, from left, Trey Peterson and Cole Reagan.

 ROYCE REAGAN, PROVIDED

The Marianna High School ninth-grade, six-game summer basketball season concluded this month with the team winning 23 of the 25 games they played in the regular summer season. The team also went 5-1 in the run for a summer championship during the June 25-27 period.

The sixth D1 tournament game was a championship battle in Birmingham, Alabama, and a finals contest the Bulldogs lost by just six points.

Jeremiah Blount, their coach for the regular-season MHS JV Bulldog squad, was also the summer coach.

News Alert