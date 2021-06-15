Marianna to host Dixie Youth AA tournament

Marianna will host the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball AA State Tournament next month, bringing 16 teams and their families into the community for the July 9-15 event.

Hundreds of visitors, including 16 players and coaches for each of the 16 teams, are expected for the double-elimination tournament.

Marianna has a team in the hunt and brackets will be announced closer to the event.

A dinner for the teams will kick things off on Friday, July 9. The first game is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.

Businesses have several sponsorship opportunities.

For more information, contact Main Street Marianna at mainstreet@mariannafl.city or call 850-718-1022.