Marianna volleyball battles back, gets a string of wins

The Marianna High School volleyball team won a hard-fought battle last Tuesday, Sept. 29, against Bay County.

MHS lost the first two sets 25-22 and 25-14, but fought back to take the last three by scores of 25-20-25-21 and 15-12 for a 3-2 victory.

MHS posted another victory on Thursday, Oct. 1, beating Chipley in straight sets.

The team next played Vernon, on Monday, Oct. 5, and won that match in straight sets, the scores 25-15, 25-27 and 25-17.

Liberty County was the opponent on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and the team was set to Rutherford on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7-8 to wrap up the week of play. Those scores were not available as of press time.

The Cottondale Hornets volleyball team was coming off a 3-0 victory last Monday, Sept. 28, when the squad faced and beat Holmes County in straight sets on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The Hornets saw a straight-set win again on Thursday, Oct. 1 against Port St. Joe.

The team played Liberty County on Saturday, Oct. 3. The score of that match was not immediately available. Cottondale played Bethlehem on Monday, Oct. 5. The score was not immediately available.