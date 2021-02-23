Marlins overachiever Rojas still improving as he turns 32

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins were about the take the field Tuesday for the initial full-squad workout of spring training, and manager Don Mattingly was eager to get his first look at a team trending upward and filled with players still growing into the job.

That included shortstop Miguel Rojas, who turns 32 Wednesday.

"I'm going to quit setting the bar on Miggy," Mattingly said. "Every time you say that's as good as he can get, he gets better."

Rojas has been with the Marlins since 2015, longer than any other player. He's a perfect fit for the small-budget franchise because he's an overachiever, and thus a sound investment.

He's also the undisputed clubhouse leader who knows there's still work to be done for a team that last year made a surprising run to its first postseason berth since 2003.

"We're getting picked again to be last in the division," Rojas said with a smile. "That chip on the shoulder is still going to be there."

That chip has long helped to drive Rojas, who broke into the majors with the Dodgers in 2014 but didn't become a full-time player until 2018 in Miami.