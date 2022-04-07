McBurrows named FCSAA/Region 8 Pitcher of the Week

Chipola College announces that Zayla McBurrows, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Lake Wales, has been named the FCSAA/Region 8 Softball Pitcher of the Week.

During the week of March 21-27, McBurrows was 2-0 in her starts against Tallahassee Community College and Gulf Coast State College with a combined ERA of 1.27.

The Lady Indians traveled to TCC on Monday, March 20, to start the second round of Panhandle Conference action. McBurrows pitched four innings and allowed two runs on four hits and one walk. She struck out three Lady Eagles' batters.

On Saturday, March 26, McBurrows out-dueled the reigning Pitcher of the Week, GraceAnne Spears from Gulf Coast, to pick up her second win of the week and her 13th win of the season.

McBurrows shut out the Lady Commodores, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out six. Not only did McBurrows keep Gulf Coast from scoring, she did not allow them to reach third base in her seven innings of work.

The Lady Indians are 33-5 and 7-3 in conference play. Chipola is ranked ninth in the NJCAA national tournament and second in the FCSAA state polls.