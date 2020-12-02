Mendenhall upset Virginia game vs Seminoles was called off

Mendenhall said the league's timeline is part of the problem. The ACC requires teams to test players on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Mendenhall said the Cavaliers waited until all their test results were in at about 6 p.m. Friday before loading the team onto the airplane to travel to Florida.

"And it doesn't seem like too much to ask for anyone that's playing in college football to have their test in and reported negative before the opponent gets on the airplane to leave," he said, adding that he has no desire to reschedule the game with the Seminoles.

"I have no interest in going back to Florida State. That opportunity was there, it's no longer there," Mendenhall said. "I'm anxious to play Boston College and then Virginia Tech."

While Mendenhall was clearly frustrated and annoyed by what transpired, his words were less sharp than those of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who a week earlier suggested that a Tigers' lineman's positive COVID test was a bogus reason for the Seminoles opting out.

"This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game," Swinney said, also suggesting that Florida State should have to forfeit the game.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25