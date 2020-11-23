 Skip to main content
MHS basketballer scores 31
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

MHS basketballer scores 31

MHS basketballer scores 31

Nykeen Gainer goes up for a shot.

 ROYCE REAGAN, PROVIDED

Marianna High School Bulldog basketball guard Nykeen Gainer scored 31 points in last week’s win over McClay in the Tip-Off Classic.

Gainer wasn’t alone in posting points for his team in the Classic: Every player scored in the Marianna vs. Arnold game, for instance.

He was one of only two varsity players on the court that night because the rest were still busy with football playoffs.

The JV and varsity MHS teams and Cottondale Hornets faced off in a cross-county rivalry at MHS in the first regular season game on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5:30 p.m. (JV) and 7 p.m. (varsity) respectively. Game results were not immediately available.

