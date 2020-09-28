MHS Bulldogs beat Braves, Tigers fall

The Marianna High School Bulldogs football team won their Friday, Sept. 25 game against the Walton Braves 27-10.

The Bulldogs scored seven in the first quarter, 13 in the third and seven in the fourth, holding Walton scoreless in the second and third.

Bulldog highlights included a touchdown on kickoff, a pair of 16-yard passes, a 10-yard touchdown run, a 27-yard-pass, an 11-yard touchdown run, and a 33-yard run.

Key players on defense were Ethan Taylor, Marquis Patterson-Rhodes, and Trey Highsmith, who was named player of the game.

The Bulldogs are now 2-2 on the season and will face South Walton Seahawks (1-3 on the season) for a 4A Region 1 matchup on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Cottondale High School Hornets were idle Friday, but will be in action at home on Oct. 2 against Northside Methodist Academy in a 7 p.m. non-conference game. On Oct. 9, the Hornets will be up against Franklin County in an away non-conference game.

They’ll be at home against the Graceville Tigers on Friday, Oct. 16. Opponents for the rest of the season are to be announced.