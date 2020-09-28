MHS Bulldogs beat Braves, Tigers fall

The Marianna High School Bulldogs football team won their Friday, Sept. 25 game against the Walton Braves 27-10.
The Bulldogs scored seven in the first quarter, 13 in the third and seven in the fourth, holding Walton scoreless in the second and third.
Bulldog highlights included a touchdown on kickoff, a pair of 16-yard passes, a 10-yard touchdown run, a 27-yard-pass, an 11-yard touchdown run, and a 33-yard run.
Key players on defense were Ethan Taylor, Marquis Patterson-Rhodes, and Trey Highsmith, who was named player of the game.
The Bulldogs are now 2-2 on the season and will face South Walton Seahawks (1-3 on the season) for a 4A Region 1 matchup on Friday, Oct. 2.
The Cottondale High School Hornets were idle Friday, but will be in action at home on Oct. 2 against Northside Methodist Academy in a 7 p.m. non-conference game. On Oct. 9, the Hornets will be up against Franklin County in an away non-conference game.
They’ll be at home against the Graceville Tigers on Friday, Oct. 16. Opponents for the rest of the season are to be announced.
Graceville lost its Friday, Sept. 25 game in an away non-conference game against Bozeman, the score 47-31. The 0-3 Tigers will play again on Oct. 2, taking on the 3-1 Port St. Joe Sharks.
The Sneads Pirates were idle Friday, Sept. 25, but will be in action on Oct. 2 against the Blountstown Tigers, seeking to extend their loss-free season as the Blountstown team tries to secure its first win in a 0-2 season.
