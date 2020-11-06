MHS girls kick off soccer season with big win

The Marianna High School Lady Bulldogs soccer team kicked off their season with a 7-0 win over Freeport in the Bulldog Preseason Classic.
Marianna’s passing and breakaways set the stage for several players' leading the scoring. Sarah Young scored two goals with her speed and ball control. Katie Myhill had two goals with assists by Jade Hendrix and Sarah Young.
Hendrix also scored a goal along with Kendall Smith and Ann-Marie Wells.
Abigail Callahan is the senior goalie and has been a starter on the team four years.
The Lady Bulldogs have a 15-game schedule.
