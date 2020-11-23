 Skip to main content
MHS goes to round three in playoffs
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

MHS goes to round three in playoffs

MHS goes to round three in playoffs

Marakevar Hunter, Giovanni Wamble, and Charles Davis are some of the key players for the Marianna High School Bulldogs football team. 

 ROYCE REAGAN, PROVIDED

The Marianna High School Bulldogs football team will play in the third round of the state playoffs against Gadsden County on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Among several key players on the team are Marakevar Hunter, Giovanni Wamble, who rushed for almost 400 yards in recent games against Chipley and South Walton, and Charles Davis.

Coaches credit Hunter and Davis with some significant blocks that helped Wamble post those numbers.

The team is 8-3 overall on the season and is unbeaten against 4A Region 1 opponents. The Bulldogs lost to Port St. Joe (34-26), Gadsden County (28-0) and to South Walton (27-7), but defeated Blountstown (20-14), Walton (27-10), Bay (35-0), Rutherford (41-20), Maclay (27-7), North Bay Haven Academy (34-14) and Chipley (35-12) in regular season play.

The Bulldogs beat South Walton, 48-31, in an earlier round of the playoffs to advance.

