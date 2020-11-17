 Skip to main content
MHS Lady Bulldogs soccer team defeats Braves
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

MHS Lady Bulldogs soccer team defeats Braves

The MHS Lady Bulldogs soccer team beat the Walton Braves in a cold, early evening match at Bulldog stadium on Monday.

The home team held their visitors to no runs while scoring three of their own for a 3-0 victory.

The first score came in the first few minutes from Sarah Young, who would post a second later in the match. The other score came from Maria Weaver.

Senior Lady Bulldog goal keeper Abigail Callahan made 23 saves.

The Lady Bulldogs will have games next week and all through November and December.

Head coach is Anthony Zayas, backed up by assistants Floyd Clark, Ryan Carter and Melissa Saunders.

