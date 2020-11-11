 Skip to main content
MHS volleyball caps season with banquet
  Updated
From left, Abby Cozart, Lauren Brock, coach Bobby Hughes, Kaley Dunn, Becca Mercer and Kinsey Smith pose together for a photo during an end-of-season banquet this week. These five and two more on varsity, Kate Myhill and Jade Hendrix, were recognized with awards at an end-of-season banquet this week. Several JV players also won awards. 

 KIM GILMORE, PROVIDED

The Marianna High School 4A District 2 volleyball program wrapped up its season with a 9-13 record late last month.

The season included a first for the team under the leadership of head coach Bobby Hughes: He had enough players to assemble two JV squads. That strategy sets up a 2021 season starting with more depth and multiple experienced players coming to the court.

Team notables on varsity and the 2020 JV teams were recognized an end-of-season banquet this week.

On varsity, Abby Cozart and Kaley Dunn won Bulldog Awards. Lauren Brock was Most Athletic. Becca Mercer was Defensive Player of the Year. Kinsey Smith was Offensive Player of the Year. Kate Myhill was Most Valuable Player and Jade Hendrix was Most Improved.

On the JV A-team, Olivia Spooner was Most Athletic, Lexie Spooner won the Bulldog Award, Kayla Maddox was Most Improved and Jasmine Bess was Most Valuable Player.

On the JV B-team, Sharedia Charleston was Most Athletic, Vonloris Davis won the Bulldog Award, Julianna Bellamy was Most Improved, and Mary Grace Gause was Most Valuable Player.

