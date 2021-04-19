Miami GP to join F1 calendar from 2022 in 10-year deal

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — There will be two Formula One races in the United States next year with the new Miami Grand Prix added to the calendar from 2022.

Next year's race will be the first in a 10-year deal and is in addition to the existing grand prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

"We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022," F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Sunday.

"The USA is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race."

The exact date of the race has yet to be confirmed but Domenicali said it would be in the "second quarter of next year."

It will be the first-ever F1 race in Miami and the first in Florida since 1959. It will take place at a new circuit in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

"It's always interesting to go to a new place where we've never driven before and Miami is a great city," Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said shortly before winning Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. "I'm sure if they build a good track, we can have a lot of fun out there and hopefully we'll bring a lot of excitement.