Millican memorial baseball scholarship established at Chipola College

The Chipola College Foundation announces the establishment of the Kevin Millican Memorial Baseball Scholarship.

Lee Anderson of Marianna established the scholarship in honor of his beloved brother-in-law, to assist Chipola baseball players who come from out-of-state, just as Kevin did, Chipola advised in a press release.

Millican, 49, died July 21 in Jennings, Louisiana. He was native and life resident of Jennings and a graduate of Jennings High School, where he was an All-District, All-State baseball player.

He played baseball at Chipola in 1991-92 and also at Southeastern State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business marketing.

He was drafted in the 13th round by the Texas Rangers. His professional baseball career included stints with Hudson Valley in the Penn/State League and High A Ball, playing for the Charleston River Dogs.

He attended Southern University law school, graduating in 1999. He was in private practice for 21 years. He served as city attorney and prosecutor for the city of Jennings from 2000 until the time of his death. He served as an Assistant District Attorney for 20 years and was elected District Attorney in January 2021.

Donations to the Kevin Millican Memorial Baseball Scholarship fund may be mailed to: Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL, 32446.