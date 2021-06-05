Minor league pitcher stable in hospital after liner to head

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was kept overnight at a hospital and remains in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive Thursday night, a frightening scene that prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game.

Zombro, a right-hander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was hit by a sharp liner from Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning. Zombro crumbled to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to convulse uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound.

“As of this morning, Tyler remains under the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital,” the Rays said in a statement Friday. “The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide additional updates as he progresses.”

Cumberland took a knee near first base while Zombro was tended to. Others did the same across the field, many of them praying. Zombro was carried off on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.